Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OTLY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 14.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.08. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.75 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 229,741 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,457,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.