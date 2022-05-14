Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 572 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 8,445,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,203,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

