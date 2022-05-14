Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,350,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,512. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.