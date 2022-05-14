Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 899,400 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1,937.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 69,776 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 195,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $427.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.42. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Modine Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

