Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $662,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. 32,022,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,765,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

