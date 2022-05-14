Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,335. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

