Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 1,616 Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 213.8% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period.

Shares of EMNT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $100.73.

