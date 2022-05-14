NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,179,000 after purchasing an additional 246,834 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.