NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NUVSF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.80.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

