Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the April 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of QQQX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,043. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
