Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 123,312 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 868,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 561,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,903. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

