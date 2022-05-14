Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Up 120.3% in April

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 22,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,897. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
