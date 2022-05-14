NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.