Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NUS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.48. 1,187,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

