NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Down 78.0% in April

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the April 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NSSXF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. NS Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

NS Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.