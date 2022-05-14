NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Head-To-Head Analysis

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get NRG Energy alerts:

This table compares NRG Energy and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 14.95% 45.51% 6.79% Altus Power N/A -18.72% -1.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NRG Energy and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 3 1 1 2.60 Altus Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

NRG Energy presently has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Altus Power has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 137.37%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and Altus Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $26.99 billion 0.37 $2.19 billion $16.43 2.57 Altus Power $71.80 million 10.59 $5.91 million N/A N/A

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Altus Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency, and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services; and on-site energy solutions. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and leases power generation portfolio with approximately 18,000 megawatts of capacity at 25 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.