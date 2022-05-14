Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Trimmed by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 46,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $106.04. 1,484,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

