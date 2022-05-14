Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $557.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $78.71 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.