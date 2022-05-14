Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.05 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $24.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $24.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after buying an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $60,695,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.04. 1,484,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

