Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 297,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVOS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 12,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Novo Integrated Sciences ( NASDAQ:NVOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

