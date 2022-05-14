Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $181.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44. Novavax has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.13). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

