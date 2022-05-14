Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta has a 52 week low of $114.31 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

