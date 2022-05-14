Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta has a 52 week low of $114.31 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta (Get Rating)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novanta (NOVT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.