Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-143 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.Nova also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.09-$1.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $149.15.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nova by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

