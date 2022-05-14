Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.Nova also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.09-1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.71.

NVMI stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 113,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 52-week low of $84.91 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.30.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nova by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

