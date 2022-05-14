Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.38.

NCLH stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $68,299,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

