Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.05

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 38644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

