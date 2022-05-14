Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTIC. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 3,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

