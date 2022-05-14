Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.4653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

