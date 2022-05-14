Norinchukin Bank The Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after buying an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after buying an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after buying an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

MNST opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.