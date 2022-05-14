Norinchukin Bank The Sells 578 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 187,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 214,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

