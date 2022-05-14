Norinchukin Bank The Sells 175 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sempra by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sempra by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

