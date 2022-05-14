Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 158 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,659 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $2,189,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.58. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.