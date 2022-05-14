Norinchukin Bank The Has $4.63 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

NYSE IQV opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.11 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.94 and a 200-day moving average of $243.86. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

