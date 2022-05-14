Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,744,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,648,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,517,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,691,000 after purchasing an additional 78,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Shares of ROST opened at $92.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

