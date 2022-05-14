Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CBRE stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

