Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.41.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.32. 1,116,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.53. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.