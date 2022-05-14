Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to Reduce

Cheuvreux cut shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Nordex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €18.00 ($18.95) to €19.50 ($20.53) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of Nordex stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. Nordex has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.