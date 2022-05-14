Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at BTIG Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 1,294,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.