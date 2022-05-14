Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.92-$1.96 EPS.

NOMD opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

