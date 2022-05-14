Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NNUP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 150,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

