Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NNUP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 150,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
About Nocopi Technologies
