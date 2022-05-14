Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Down 73.1% in April

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ NRAC remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,865. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,304,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 130.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,149,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 650,030 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 384,009 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 297,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

