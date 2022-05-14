NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NNGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($55.26) to €56.50 ($59.47) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

NN Group stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. NN Group has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

