NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 112,865 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 796,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $596,036,000 after purchasing an additional 760,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.