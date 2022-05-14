NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $1.65. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 73,416 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NHWK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NightHawk Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.23). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,658.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NightHawk Biosciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

