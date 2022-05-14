NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $1.65. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 73,416 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,658.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 22.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 310.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 690.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

