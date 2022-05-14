Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,399,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nielsen by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

