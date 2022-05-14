NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

NICE opened at $202.86 on Friday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

