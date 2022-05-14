NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
NICE opened at $202.86 on Friday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
