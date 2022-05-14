NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.63.

NICE stock traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,075. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.49.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

