NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.63.
NICE stock traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,075. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
