NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NEE traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,483. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

