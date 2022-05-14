NextDAO Price Down 52.4% Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $749,555.75 and $135,520.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010335 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.79 or 0.99964728 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00540025 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,343,133,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,901,063 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.